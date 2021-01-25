fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Looking At Vivopower International's Price Action Today

byBenzinga Insights
January 25, 2021 10:00 am
The Price And Volume Action In Vivopower International's Stock Today

Vivopower International's (NASDAQ:VVPR) stock has been rising Monday, up 25.72% to a price of $17.91. The stock's volume is currently 2.82 million, which is roughly 136.14% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.07 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Vivopower International shares are trading higher after the company signed a $250 million agreement for its Tembo Toyota electric vehical solutions.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $9.23 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $24.33 and fallen to a low of $0.59.

