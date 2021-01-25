Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why First Solar's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In First Solar's Stock Today

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is currently up 4.92% to a price of $110.26. The stock's volume is currently 409.67 thousand, which is roughly 13.69% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.99 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: First Solar shares are trading higher after the company announced it will sell it's U.S. Development Platform to Leeward for $261 million.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $93.73 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $109.62 and as low as $28.47.

