Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Pinduoduo's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
January 25, 2021 9:56 am
Pinduoduo's Stock Price And Volume Action

Pinduoduo's (NASDAQ:PDD) stock has been rising Monday, up 12.19% to a price of $186.22. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.51 million, about 16.68% of its recent 30-day volume average of 9.07 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Pinduoduo shares are trading higher amid strength in Chinese stocks and after Bernstein initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and $210 price target.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Pinduoduo's stock was $152.07 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $187.7 and a low of $30.2 in the past 52 weeks.

