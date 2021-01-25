Why Tesla's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Tesla's Stock Today

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has been rising Monday, up 4.33% to a price of $863.79. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 2.98 million, about 6.25% of its recent 30-day volume average of 47.57 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Tesla shares are trading higher following a report suggesting the company has partnered with Samsung on a new 5nm chip for full self-driving.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Tesla's stock was $646.43 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $884.49 and a low of $70.1 in the past 52 weeks.

