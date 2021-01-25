fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.69
322.73
+ 0.83%
DIA
-0.16
310.10
-0.05%
SPY
+ 1.72
381.10
+ 0.45%
TLT
+ 1.79
150.09
+ 1.18%
GLD
+ 0.14
173.75
+ 0.08%

Why Tesla's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
January 25, 2021 9:56 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Tesla's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Tesla's Stock Today

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has been rising Monday, up 4.33% to a price of $863.79. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 2.98 million, about 6.25% of its recent 30-day volume average of 47.57 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Tesla shares are trading higher following a report suggesting the company has partnered with Samsung on a new 5nm chip for full self-driving.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Tesla's stock was $646.43 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $884.49 and a low of $70.1 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Tesla Shares Spike Over Last Few Minutes; Up 3.5%

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

    During the morning session on Monday, 372 stocks hit new 52-week highs. read more

Tesla Shares Spike ~1.4% Over Last Few Mins., Now Over $860 Level, Up 2% For Session

Jim Chanos On CNBC Says He Has Put Positions In Tesla