Why Taylor Morrison Home's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Taylor Morrison Home's Stock Today

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) is currently down 4.41% to a price of $25.09. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 186.06 thousand, about 18.8% of its recent 30-day volume average of 989.57 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Taylor Morrison Home shares are trading lower after RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered its price target from $31 to $27 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Taylor Morrison Home's stock was $25.25 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $28.47 and a low of $6.39 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.