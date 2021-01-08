Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Roku's Stock is Up During Today's Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2021 10:36am   Comments
Share:

Roku's Stock Price And Volume Action

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is currently up 4.36% to a price of $399.81. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 2.78 million, about 57.34% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.85 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Roku shares are trading higher after the company announced it has acquired Quibi's global content distribution rights. Rosenblatt also maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $260 to $420.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $284.49 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $379.39 and fallen to a low of $58.22.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

 

Related Articles (ROKU)

Roku Buys Quibi's Content Distribution Rights
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Roku
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Roku Hits 50M Active Account Milestone; CEO Talks Competition, Strategy
Led By Tesla, Roku And Square, Famous ARKK ETF Is One To Watch In January
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMMovers Tech Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.