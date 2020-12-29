Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Continental Resources's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Continental Resources's Stock Today

Continental Resources’s (NYSE: CLR) stock is trading up 2.76% to a price of $16.8. The stock’s current volume for the day is 404.73 thousand, which is approximately 14.57% of its previous 30-day average volume of 2.78 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Continental Resources shares are trading higher after KeyBanc upgraded the company's stock from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $20 price target.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Continental Resources’s stock was $15.27 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $36.2 and a low of $6.9 in the past 52 weeks.

If you’re looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving’ alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.