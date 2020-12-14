Analyzing The Price Action In Arvinas Stock Today

Arvinas’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) is currently up 98.06% to a price of $64.5. The stock’s volume is currently 3.70 million, which is roughly 633.78% of its recent 30-day volume average of 583.25 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Arvinas shares are trading higher after the company announced interim clinical data for its cancer treatment.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Arvinas’s stock was $23.98 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $61.57 and a low of $19.68 in the past 52 weeks.

