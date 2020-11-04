Market Overview

12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 8:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock rose 8.94% to $17.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares increased by 7.45% to $19.18. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock increased by 5.87% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.0 million.
  • Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) stock increased by 5.61% to $25.4.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares moved upwards by 5.59% to $24.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.1 million.
  • NIO (NYSE:NIO) shares moved upwards by 5.43% to $37.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) stock decreased by 11.05% to $0.67 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
  • Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares fell 6.09% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.9 million.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares fell 4.81% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.
  • Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) shares declined by 4.07% to $22.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) stock decreased by 2.99% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.3 million.
  • Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) shares decreased by 2.66% to $17.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

 

 

 

