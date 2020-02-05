19 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After Hours
Most price action intraday was attributed to a rebound from last week's 600 point drop. The rebound was partially fueled by reports of progress towards a coronavirus treatment. Although the stock market did well today with a roughly 500 point rally, after hour price action was mixed and fueled by earnings reports.
Gainers
- Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares are trading higher despite the company reporting worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also reaffirmed FY20 sales guidance.
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
- CSG Systems (NASDAQ: CSGS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- e.l.f Beauty (NASDAQ: ELF) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
- The Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 EPS guidance below estimates and FY20 sales below estimates.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading lower. The negative price action is being attributed to slow revenue growth.
- GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Twilio (NASDAQ: TWLO) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Ceridian (NASDAQ: CDAY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also issued Q1 and FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
- MaxLinear (NASDAQ: MXL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- EnerSys (NASDAQ: ENS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Funko (NASDAQL FNKO) shares are trading lower after the company reported preliminary Q4 results.
- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) shares are trading lower the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Two Harbors Investment (NASDAQ: TWO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock of 6 million shares.
- OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares are trading lower after the company reported a $50 million common stock offering.
