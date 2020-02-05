Market Overview

19 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After Hours

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2020 5:31pm
Most price action intraday was attributed to a rebound from last week's 600 point drop. The rebound was partially fueled by reports of progress towards a coronavirus treatment. Although the stock market did well today with a roughly 500 point rally, after hour price action was mixed and fueled by earnings reports.

Gainers

  • Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares are trading higher despite the company reporting worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also reaffirmed FY20 sales guidance.
  • Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
  • CSG Systems (NASDAQ: CSGS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • e.l.f Beauty (NASDAQ: ELF) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
  • The Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Losers

  • FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 EPS guidance below estimates and FY20 sales below estimates.
  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading lower. The negative price action is being attributed to slow revenue growth.
  • GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Twilio (NASDAQ: TWLO) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Ceridian (NASDAQ: CDAY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also issued Q1 and FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
  • MaxLinear (NASDAQ: MXL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • EnerSys (NASDAQ: ENS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Funko (NASDAQL FNKO) shares are trading lower after the company reported preliminary Q4 results.
  • ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) shares are trading lower the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Two Harbors Investment (NASDAQ: TWO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock of 6 million shares.
  • OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares are trading lower after the company reported a $50 million common stock offering.

