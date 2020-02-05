19 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After Hours

Most price action intraday was attributed to a rebound from last week's 600 point drop. The rebound was partially fueled by reports of progress towards a coronavirus treatment. Although the stock market did well today with a roughly 500 point rally, after hour price action was mixed and fueled by earnings reports.

Gainers

Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares are trading higher despite the company reporting worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also reaffirmed FY20 sales guidance.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.

CSG Systems (NASDAQ: CSGS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

e.l.f Beauty (NASDAQ: ELF) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 EPS and sales guidance.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Losers