7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After Hours

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2020 4:24pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Delta Apparel (NASDAQ: DLA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Myomo (NASDAQ: MYO) shares are trading higher after the company was approved for reimbursement by German Statutory Health Insurance.
  • IBio (NASDAQ: IBIO) shares are trading higher after the company announced the joint development of a coronavirus vaccine with Beijing CC-Pharming.

Losers

  • Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed common stock offering of no disclosed size.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) shares are trading lower after the company announced a public offering of 18 million shares of common stock.
  • EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.02 and worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

