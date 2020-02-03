7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After Hours
Gainers
- Delta Apparel (NASDAQ: DLA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Myomo (NASDAQ: MYO) shares are trading higher after the company was approved for reimbursement by German Statutory Health Insurance.
- IBio (NASDAQ: IBIO) shares are trading higher after the company announced the joint development of a coronavirus vaccine with Beijing CC-Pharming.
Losers
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed common stock offering of no disclosed size.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) shares are trading lower after the company announced a public offering of 18 million shares of common stock.
- EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.02 and worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
