Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Slack Continues Fall After WSJ Suggests Stock Is Overpriced

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2019 11:15am   Comments
Share:
Slack Continues Fall After WSJ Suggests Stock Is Overpriced

Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) shares traded below $30 for just the second time on Tuesday and continued to stay below that level Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal suggested Wednesday morning the stock is overvalued.

"The trouble is that Slack hasn’t yet shown that companies are adopting it exclusively. As a merely supplemental platform, its benefits have limits," according to WSJ's Lauren Silva Laughlin. "Checking yet another form of communication can cause further disruptions at work and cut even more into productivity,"

Slack shares traded lower by 3.5% to $28.85 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $42.

Related Links:

Slack's Stock Breaks Below $30 Level

Square's Downward Pressure Continues

Photo courtesy of Slack.

Posted-In: Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WORK)

Slack's Stock Breaks Below $30 Level
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 22, 2019
Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019
New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning
'Evolving Interests And Values': 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday