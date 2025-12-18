Top 3 Health Care Stocks You'll Regret Missing This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM)

On Dec. 17, Insmed halted Brensocatib CRSsNP program after Phase 2b missed both primary and secondary endpoints. The company's stock fell around 2% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $60.40.

RSI Value: 26.8

26.8 INSM Price Action: Shares of Insmed fell 1.1% to close at $198.46 on Wednesday.

Shares of Insmed fell 1.1% to close at $198.46 on Wednesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 96.32 Momentum score.

Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ:TEM)

On Dec. 15, JP Morgan analyst Casey Woodring maintained Tempus AI with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $85 to $80. The company's stock fell around 13% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $31.36.

RSI Value: 26.8

26.8 TEM Price Action: Shares of Tempus AI fell 5.1% to close at $64.62 on Wednesday.

Shares of Tempus AI fell 5.1% to close at $64.62 on Wednesday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in TEM stock.

Legend Biotech Corp (NASDAQ:LEGN)

On Dec. 17, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Eric Schmidt maintained Legend Biotech with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $75 to $74. The company's stock fell around 27% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $21.39.

RSI Value: 19.1

19.1 LEGN Price Action: Shares of Legend Biotech fell 1.1% to close at $21.42 on Wednesday.

Shares of Legend Biotech fell 1.1% to close at $21.42 on Wednesday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in LEGN shares.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock