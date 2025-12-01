Top 3 Energy Stocks That Are Set To Fly In December

The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Pedevco Corp (NYSE:PED)

On Nov. 17, PEDEVCO posted downbeat quarterly sales. J. Douglas Schick, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “While Q3 was a challenging quarter given commodity price pressure and the fact that the majority of our 2025 development plan comes online in the back end of the year, we are very excited about the Company’s future given the significant number of wells coming online in Q4 2025 and early 2026, and the significantly increased scale, production and development opportunities the Company expects to realize as a direct result of our recently announced merger with certain portfolio companies formerly controlled by Juniper Capital that closed on October 31, 2025.” The company's stock fell around 27% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.43.

RSI Value: 29.8

29.8 PED Price Action: Shares of Pedevco fell 6.2% to close at $0.45 on Friday.

Geospace Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:GEOS)

On Nov. 20, Geospace Technologies posted a loss of 71 cents per share for the fourth quarter. Richard “Rich” Kelley, Chief Executive Officer and President of Geospace Technologies, said, “The mixed fiscal year performance across the market segments continues to reinforce our vision of diversification and innovation for the company.” The company's stock fell around 50% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $5.52.

RSI Value: 29

29 GEOS Price Action: Shares of Geospace Technologies rose 18.4% to close at $13.17 on Friday.

Houston American Energy Corporation (NYSE:HUSA)

On Nov. 24, Houston American Energy announced completion of $8 million registered direct offering to institutional investors. The company's stock fell around 59% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $2.15.

RSI Value: 23.2

23.2 HUSA Price Action: Shares of Houston American Energy fell 2.2% to close at $2.20 on Friday.

