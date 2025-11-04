Top 3 Health Care Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio In November

The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Alvotech SA (NASDAQ:ALVO)

On Nov. 2, Alvotech received an FDA Complete Response Letter for its AVT05 biosimilar application and revised its 2025 outlook amid facility-related investments. “As previously discussed, following the inspection of our facility, Alvotech submitted a comprehensive response to the FDA detailing our Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA) plan. While we are disappointed in receiving the CRL, we expect to resolve any outstanding issues and will continue to work with the FDA to bring this first-to-market biosimilar to patients in the U.S.,” said Robert Wessman, Chairman and CEO of Alvotech. The company's stock fell around 41% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $4.81.

RSI Value: 18.8

18.8 ALVO Price Action: Shares of Alvotech fell 34.3% to close at $5.03 on Friday.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company will release its third quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, Nov. 5, after the close of the market. The company's stock fell around 19% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $17.12.

RSI Value: 27.9

27.9 ACHC Price Action: Shares of Acadia Healthcare fell 0.9% to close at $21.31 on Friday.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

On Nov. 3, Akebia Therapeutics reported inducement grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The company's stock fell around 33% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $1.52.

RSI Value: 29.4

29.4 AKBA Price Action: Shares of Akebia Therapeutics fell 4.1% to close at $2.12 on Friday.

