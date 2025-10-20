Top 3 Financial Stocks That Are Set To Fly In Q4

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN)

On Sept. 23, Morningstar announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Center for Research in Security Prices (CRSP). “By bringing CRSP’s trusted data validation processes and robust indexing methodologies into our fold, we’re reinforcing our commitment to offering high-quality, data-driven tools that empower investors to make smarter decisions,” said Kunal Kapoor, chief executive officer of Morningstar. The company's stock fell around 8% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $210.02.

RSI Value: 28.1

28.1 MORN Price Action: Shares of Morningstar rose 1.8% to close at $214.51 on Friday.

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

On Oct. 2, Evertec named Joaquin Castrillo as COO and promoted Karla Cruz-Jusino to CFO effective Nov. 1, 2025. “Both executives bring deep domain expertise across financial technology and transaction processing, critical skill sets amid Evertec’s rapid growth and the increasing complexity in our business,” said Mac Schuessler, President and CEO of Evertec. The company's stock fell around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $29.38.

RSI Value: 28.8

28.8 EVTC Price Action: Shares of Evertec gained 0.9% to close at $29.87 on Friday.

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR)

On Oct. 7, Saratoga Investment posted downbeat quarterly results. Christian L. Oberbeck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Saratoga Investment, said, “This quarter’s highlights include continued NAV and NAV per share growth from the previous quarter and year, a strong return on equity beating the industry, net originations of $22.4 million, and importantly, continued solid performance from the core BDC portfolio in a volatile macro environment, including the return of our Zollege investment to accrual status reducing our non-accrual investments to just one, representing only 0.2% of portfolio fair value.” The company's stock fell around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $21.10.

RSI Value: 28.8

28.8 SAR Price Action: Shares of Saratoga Investment rose 0.7% to close at $21.72 on Friday.

