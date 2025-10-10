Netflix, Oracle And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades” on Thursday, Bill Baruch, founder and president of both Blue Line Capital and Blue Line Futures, picked Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSE:UUP) as his final trade.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, named Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) as his final trade.

Supporting his view, Baird analyst Rob Oliver, on Thursday, initiated coverage on Oracle with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $365.

Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer of NB Private Wealth, picked iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSE:IYM).

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he is staying long on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

On Tuesday, Seaport Global analyst David Joyce upgraded Netflix from Neutral to Buy and announced a $1,385 price target, while Itau BBA initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $1,514.

In a series of posts on X last week, Elon Musk suggested that he canceled his Netflix subscription and called on his more than 226 million followers to do the same. According to Forbes, the push for cancellations appears to be in response to comments on the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk made by Hamish Steele, the director of a discontinued anime series that aired on Netflix.

Price Action:

Oracle shares gained 3.1% to close at $296.96 on Thursday.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund gained 0.7% during the session.

Netflix gained 1.4% to close at $1,231.07 on Thursday.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF fell 1.9% on Thursday.

