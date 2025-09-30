Top 3 Consumer Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio In Q3

The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

On Sept. 24, RBC Capital analyst Logan Reich reiterated Dutch Bros with an Outperform rating and maintained a price target of $85. The company's stock fell around 28% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $30.49.

RSI Value: 27.5

27.5 BROS Price Action: Shares of Dutch Bros fell 1% to close at $52.57 on Monday.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

On Sept. 8, Citigroup analyst Ross MacDonald initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $10. The company's stock fell around 11% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $7.43.

RSI Value: 16.8

16.8 GT Price Action: Shares of Goodyear Tire fell 4.6% to close at $7.50 on Monday.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

On Sept. 18, Bernstein analyst Aneesha Sherman initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $100. The company's stock fell around 16% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $93.72.

RSI Value: 27.7

27.7 DECK Price Action: Shares of Deckers Outdoor fell 2.4% to close at $103.28 on Monday.

