Automotive giant Ford Motor Company F has launched a new advertising campaign aimed at showcasing its balance between electric vehicles and traditional automobiles.

What Happened: With a new electric vehicle platform, Ford could be changing the way it makes new models and focusing on the profitability of EVs.

While it emphasizes EVs, Ford is also looking to keep its legacy customers. The carmaker is also highlighting its long-running brands, including the F-150 pickup truck and more.

The automotive company received significant attention this week after it scrubbed its Instagram account, deleting all previous posts. The company also deleted posts from its dedicated electric vehicle, trucks, Bronco and Mustang accounts.

A report from The Verge asked if Ford was handing over its social media account control to an outside PR company or gearing up to make a big announcement. Electrek suggested Ford could be ready to unveil the electric Bronco details for the U.S. or launch a new rebranding.

Ford told TheVerge that the company was launching a new ad campaign titled "Ready Set Ford." The new campaign aims to "put the spotlight" on what the company believes are underappreciated items like commercial vehicles and motorsports.

The campaign also highlights Ford as a lifestyle brand.

"We've identified distinct lifestyles that Ford can credibly and uniquely support, and going forward, they will inform decisions throughout the company from product design to retail experience," Ford Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Materazzo said, per The Verge.

On Wednesday, the company shared a new video as part of the campaign launch on its Instagram and other social media accounts. The video is captioned, "Here's to thinking you can" with the hashtag "ReadySetFord."

"Someone once said whether you think you can or think you can't, you're right," a voiceover in the video says.

Why It's Important: Launching a new advertising campaign could be a risky move for Ford with such a long legacy.

However, the campaign aims to position Ford more prominently in the outdoors and lifestyle segments of the automotive sector. That’s an area that EV rival Rivian Automotive has catered to and in some cases Tesla has also.

Maintaining a balance between its EV growth and legacy automotives is a challenging task for Ford, compounded by tariffs on automotive parts and the ending of electric vehicle tax credits.

Investors and analysts will closely follow Ford’s future quarterly reports and advertisements to gauge the effectiveness of the new campaign.

F Price Action: Ford stock is down 1% to $11.38 on Wednesday. Its 52-week trading range is $8.44 to $11.99. Ford stock is up 18% year-to-date in 2025.

