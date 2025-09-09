Alphabet, KKR, TKO Group And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, said the economy is slowing, not stalling. It's a great time to pick up KKR & Co Inc. KRR and if they execute, they’ll grow earnings and revenue at 30% next year, she added.

As per recent news, KKR, on Sept. 3, appointed former AWS CEO Adam Selipsky as senior technology and AI strategy advisor.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, said Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL is attractively priced despite having a run recently. “The momentum is clearly there for Alphabet,” he added.

Google said it has resolved issues with Google Meet customers experiencing problems with loading the Meet UI on Monday.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, picked iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF IBIT, saying Bitcoin came down. It was below $110,000 but is slowly making its way back to new highs.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director at Virtus Investment Partners, said the momentum looks pretty good in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. TKO.

Lending support to his choice, JP Morgan analyst David Karnovsky, on Aug. 21, maintained TKO Group with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $182 to $212.

Price Action:

KKR shares rose 2.3% to settle at $138.69 on Monday.

Alphabet fell 0.3% to close at $234.04 on Monday.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF rose 0.6% during the session.

TKO Group shares gained 3.3% to settle at $200.47 on Monday.

