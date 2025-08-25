Palantir New All-Time Highs In 2025? Less Than 50% Say Yes In New Poll

Palantir Technologies PLTR stock has gained more than 100% year-to-date, hitting new all-time highs in August before a recent pullback.

After a short seller questioned the company's valuation, Benzinga polled readers to learn when investors might see all-time highs again.

What Happened: The company’s stock has been one of the most sought-after investments for investors in 2025. It was the fourth most-searched ticker on Benzinga Pro in the first half of 2025.

Investors are debating on what type of premium valuation the company will achieve. Currently, Palantir boasts strong revenue growth and new defense contracts. It’s also becoming a go-to source for many industries and large-cap companies.

With shares pulling back, Benzinga recently asked readers to predict when we will see new all-time highs.

"Palantir hit an all-time high of $190 in August and is falling. When will the stock hit a new all-time high?" Benzinga asked.

Here are the results:

Before the end of 2025: 45%

Palantir's peak is in, forget new highs anytime soon: 25%

In 2026: 24%

In 2027: 6%

The winner of the poll was Palantir hitting new all-time highs before the end of the year, with new highs next year ranking third. Those answers combined garnered 69% of the poll, highlighting that readers expect Palantir to hit new all-time highs either before the end of the year or in the next calendar year.

Perhaps surprising, the second-place option saw one-fourth of readers predicting that Palantir has already reached its peak and won’t hit new highs anytime soon.

Read Also: Palantir Q2 Earnings: Revenue, EPS Beat Estimates, Company Raises Guidance Citing ‘Astonishing Impact’ Of AI Leverage

Why It's Important: The latest poll comes after Palantir won a recent reader poll when investors were asked to pick between Palantir, AppLovin, Robinhood and Coinbase, the stocks now referred to as "PARC" in a new acronym from Jim Cramer.

Palantir won that poll with 54% when readers were asked which of the four stocks they would most likely hold over the next 12 months.

Citron Research's Andrew Left is one investor who doesn't think Palantir stock is going to hit new all-time highs. The famous short seller recently said he was short Palantir, calling the company "beyond overvalued."

“It’s become a retail darling,” Left said during an interview with Fox Business.

Investors are overvaluing Palantir, Left says, adding that he’s “not a hater” of the company.

“I like Alex Karp, I like Alex Karp’s politics, I like Alex Karp as a person,” Left said of the Palantir CEO.

Left said that even if it was the greatest company ever created and you assigned the highest multiple to it, the stock is still higher than that price.

“The stock does not really get cheap until it’s $40, $50.”

Aside from Left, multiple Palantir stock analysts raised their price targets on the company after second-quarter financial results. The stock hit several of those price targets weeks later, after financial results.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives remains one of the biggest Palantir bulls, with a $200 price target. The company has "off the charts" commercial expansion, he says.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir stock is down 3.3% to $153.50 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $29.31 to $190.00. Palantir stock is up 104.3% year-to-date in 2025 and up 398% over the last year.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

The study was conducted by Benzinga from Aug. 20, 2025, through Aug. 25, 2025. It included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from 141 adults.

Image: Shutterstock