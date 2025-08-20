Palantir, AppLovin, Robinhood or Coinbase? Benzinga Readers Pick Their Top Jim Cramer 'PARC' Stock

CNBC host Jim Cramer is widely recognized for his contributions to financial media, including coining stock acronyms like the famous FAANG term for high-growth technology stocks in 2013.

Benzinga readers were invited to pick their favorite stock from Cramer's newest stock acronym.

What Happened: Credited with helping make the "FANG" acronym famous and creating the updated "FAANG" acronym, Cramer recently shared the new "PARC" acronym with his followers, highlighting four "meme stocks."

The new acronym breaks down as follows:

P – Palantir Technologies PLTR

A – AppLovin Corp APP

R – Robinhood Markets HOOD

C – Coinbase Global COIN

"A new acronym for the meme stocks that just won't quit!!! PARC!," Cramer tweeted.

Cramer asked his followers if they preferred the "PARC" or "CARP" acronym better, which prompted some calling out the high valuations of the stocks and labeling them as "CRAP."

Benzinga recently polled readers to see which of the four stocks they prefer.

"Which stock from Jim Cramer's new ‘PARC' acronym would you be most likely to hold for the next 12 months?" Benzinga asked.

Here are the results:

Palantir: 54%

Robinhood: 20%

AppLovin: 17%

Coinbase: 9%

Palantir won the poll with a majority of the vote at 54%, a pretty impressive result for there being four choices. Robinhood finished in second with 20%, followed by AppLovin at 17%. Coinbase trailed the other options with 9% of the vote.

Why It's Important: Love him or hate him, Cramer is one of the most followed financial personalities thanks to his daily appearances on CNBC and his daily "Mad Money" show.

An ETF once targeted investing in the opposite of what Cramer recommended, but was shut down.

While he's not always right about stocks and cryptocurrencies, Cramer's acronyms have served as barometers of the market.

The popular FAANG, which included Meta Platforms META, Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Apple Inc AAPL, Netflix Inc NFLX and Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL was often used to highlight high growth names and may have been a precursor to the "Magnificent 7" stocks today with four of the five also now Mag 7 stocks.

Cramer proposed years later to replace Netflix with Microsoft Corporation MSFT and change the acronym to "MAMAA" to reflect the addition and name changes for Meta and Alphabet.

The new acronym could catch on, or it might fade quickly. The four stocks have all proven popular with retail investors. Palantir and AppLovin have also been popular with short sellers thanks to high valuations.

Here is the current year-to-date and five-year performance of the four members of "PARC."

Palantir: +105.8% year-to-date, +1,582.3% five years

AppLovin: +25.7% year-to-date, +567.5% five years

Robinhood: +179.1% year-to-date, +195.9% five years

Coinbase: +21.6% year-to-date, -11.7% five years

Three of the four stocks are up over 190% in the last five years, with Coinbase stock down over the same time period.

The study was conducted by Benzinga from Aug. 15, 2025, through Aug. 20, 2025. It included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from 127 adults.

