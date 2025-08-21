Top 3 Risk Off Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Month

The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Coty Inc COTY

On Aug. 20, Coty posted mixed fourth-quarter fiscal results. The global beauty company reported fourth quarter revenue of $1.25 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates of $1.20 billion. Coty posted an adjusted loss of 5 cents per share for the quarter, missing analyst expectations for positive earnings of 2 cents per share.. The company's stock fell around 15% over the past six months and has a 52-week low of $4.46.

RSI Value: 24.5

24.5 COTY Price Action: Shares of Coty fell 0.6% to close at $4.86 on Wednesday.

Chanson International Holding CHSN

On Aug. 14, Chanson International Holding announced an 80-for-1 reverse stock split. The company's stock fell around 75% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $2.34.

RSI Value: 23.2

23.2 CHSN Price Action: Shares of Chanson International fell 12.6% to close at $2.36 on Wednesday.

22nd Century Group Inc XXII

On Aug. 14, 22nd Century Group reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results. “22nd Century has truly transformed into a purpose-built tobacco harm reduction company built around our proprietary reduced nicotine content tobacco strains underlying our VLN® products – the first and only FDA authorized product that already meets the FDA’s proposed new standard for nicotine content. Decades of research show that our proprietary reduced nicotine products stand apart from the rest of the industry by actually helping people addicted to nicotine control their nicotine consumption and are able to reduce their smoking habit and could improve their opportunity for healthier lifestyles,” said Larry Firestone, CEO of 22nd Century Group. The company's stock fell around 39% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $2.14.

RSI Value: 23.2

23.2 XXII Ltd Price Action: Shares of 22nd Century fell 2.2% to close at $2.19 on Wednesday.

