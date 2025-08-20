Top 3 Consumer Stocks That May Explode This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Luminar Technologies Inc LAZR

On Aug. 12, Luminar Technologies reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates. “We took decisive steps this quarter to deliver on our customer commitments, advance Halo as the foundation of our future, and sharpen our focus on near-term revenue and profit opportunities beyond automotive in commercial markets,” said Paul Ricci, CEO of Luminar. The company's stock fell around 35% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.93.

RSI Value: 29

29 LAZR Price Action: Shares of Luminar Technologies fell 8.1% to close at $1.98 on Tuesday.

CAVA Group Inc CAVA

On Aug. 12, CAVA Group reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results. “During the second quarter of 2025, we continued to grow market share and firmly establish our category-defining leadership position,” said Brett Schulman, Co-Founder and CEO. The company's stock fell around 22% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $65.70.

RSI Value: 29.9

29.9 CAVA Price Action: Shares of CAVA fell 1.9% to close at $68.45 on Tuesday.

Funko Inc FNKO

On Aug. 7, Funko reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and announced it expects net sales to be down high single-digits compared to H2 2024. The company's stock fell around 42% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $2.22.

RSI Value: 28.6

28.6 FNKO Ltd Price Action: Shares of Funko fell 6.9% to close at $2.68 on Tuesday.

