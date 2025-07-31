July 31, 2025 8:18 AM 1 min read

Jim Cramer Says Uber Is Going To $200, Recommends Buying It

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER is going to $200 and recommended buying more here.

According to recent news, WeRide WRD and Uber have announced the launch of Robotaxi services on Al Reem and Al Maryah Islands in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre.

When asked about Micron Technology, Inc. MU, he said, “I think you buy a little bit here, but we do need to see DRAM pricing go back up before you get a lot of good pin action in that stock.”

Micron Technology announced on July 22 that it has launched a high-density, radiation-tolerant SLC NAND chip, marking its first space-qualified memory product and expanding its footprint in the booming space economy.

“I think they're in expansion mode. I don't think they're in sell mode,” Cramer said when asked about KeyCorp KEY.

Truist Securities analyst Brian Foran, on July 28, maintained KeyCorp with a Hold rating and raised the price target from $17 to $19.

Price Action:

  • Uber shares gained 0.6% to settle at $87.64 on Wednesday.
  • Micron shares rose 2.5% to close at $114.74.
  • KeyCorp shares fell 1.3% to settle at $18.16 on Wednesday.
Photo: Shutterstock

Overview
