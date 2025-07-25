Top 3 Financial Stocks That May Rocket Higher In Q3

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

RLI Corp RLI

On July 21, RLI posted mixed results for the second quarter. “RLI delivered solid earnings and continued book value growth in the second quarter,” said RLI Corp. President & CEO Craig Kliethermes. “We posted an 85 combined ratio, underscoring our underwriting discipline in a highly competitive market. Investment income increased as we put operating cash flow to work in a favorable interest rate environment.” The company's stock fell around 5% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $67.12.

RSI Value: 27.3

27.3 RLI Price Action: Shares of RLI fell 2% to close at $67.78 on Thursday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 32.42 Momentum score with Value at 64.09.

Fiserv Inc FI

On July 23, the company reported quarterly revenue growth of 8% year-over-year to $5.52 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Growth was 10% in the Merchant Solutions segment and 7% in the Financial Solutions segment. Adjusted revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $5.20 billion.. The company's stock fell around 16% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $128.22.

RSI Value: 19.8

19.8 FI Price Action: Shares of Fiserv fell 2% to close at $140.08 on Thursday.

Shares of Fiserv fell 2% to close at $140.08 on Thursday.

XP Inc XP

On June 10, UBS analyst Thiago Batista maintained XP with a Buy and raised the price target from $17 to $24.. The company's stock fell around 14% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $10.82.

RSI Value: 25.5

25.5 XP Ltd Price Action: Shares of XP fell 1.8% to close at $16.65 on Thursday.

Shares of XP fell 1.8% to close at $16.65 on Thursday.

