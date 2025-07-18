Jim Cramer Says AMD Is 'Going In The Right Direction'

In a financial landscape characterized by volatile energy markets and a tech sector in flux, investment guru Jim Cramer‘s latest recommendations on CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round” reflect keen insights into both traditional and emerging industries.

On Thursday, Cramer recommended buying ConocoPhillips COP.

Supporting his view, Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd maintained a ConocoPhillips rating of Overweight on July 15 and raised the price target from $113 to $123.

When asked about Advanced Micro Devices AMD, he said, “I don't know, but it's going in the right direction.”

On July 16, Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained AMD with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $120 to $185, while Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $152 to $175.

Cramer said he likes Cameco CCJ, adding that it is a “winner.”

Lending support to his choice, RBC Capital analyst Andrew Wong, on June 20, maintained Cameco with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $90 to $100.

Price Action:

ConocoPhillips shares gained 1.4% to settle at $92.81 on Thursday.

AMD shares rose 0.2% to close at $160.41.

Cameco shares gained 2.3% to settle at $77.91 on Thursday.

