July 18, 2025 8:11 AM 1 min read

Jim Cramer Says AMD Is 'Going In The Right Direction'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

In a financial landscape characterized by volatile energy markets and a tech sector in flux, investment guru Jim Cramer‘s latest recommendations on CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round” reflect keen insights into both traditional and emerging industries.

On Thursday, Cramer recommended buying ConocoPhillips COP.

Supporting his view, Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd maintained a ConocoPhillips rating of Overweight on July 15 and raised the price target from $113 to $123.

When asked about Advanced Micro Devices AMD, he said, “I don't know, but it's going in the right direction.”

On July 16, Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained AMD with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $120 to $185, while Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $152 to $175.

Cramer said he likes Cameco CCJ, adding that it is a “winner.”

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Lending support to his choice, RBC Capital analyst Andrew Wong, on June 20, maintained Cameco with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $90 to $100.

Price Action:

  • ConocoPhillips shares gained 1.4% to settle at $92.81 on Thursday.
  • AMD shares rose 0.2% to close at $160.41.
  • Cameco shares gained 2.3% to settle at $77.91 on Thursday.
Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

AMD Logo
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$160.30-0.07%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
78.10
Growth
97.03
Quality
81.71
Value
11.36
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CCJ Logo
CCJCameco Corp
$78.070.21%
COP Logo
COPConocoPhillips
$92.890.08%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved