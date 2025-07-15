Top 3 Industrials Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio In Q3

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Copart Inc CPRT

On July 8, Stephens & Co. analyst Jeff Lick initiated coverage on Copart with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $50. The company's stock fell around 3% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $46.76.

RSI Value: 29.4

29.4 CPRT Price Action: Shares of Copart fell 0.7% to close at $47.13 on Monday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 91.92 Momentum score with Value at 93.51.

Fiverr International Ltd FVRR

On May 23, Citigroup analyst Ronald Josey maintained Fiverr Intl with a Buy and raised the price target from $39 to $40.. The company's stock fell around 10% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $20.83.

RSI Value: 29.6

29.6 FVRR Price Action: Shares of Fiverr International fell 0.8% to close at $27.01 on Monday.

Benzinga Pro's charting tool helped identify the trend in FVRR stock.

Fortive Corp FTV

On July 9, Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained Fortive with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $86 to $58.. The company's stock fell around 26% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $45.49.

RSI Value: 19.9

19.9 FTV Ltd Price Action: Shares of Fortive fell 1% to close at $52.17 on Monday.

Benzinga Pro's signals feature notified of a potential breakout in FTV shares.

