Cramer Says This Missile Stock Is 'Making A Lot Of People A Lot Of Money'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said he has been against Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NLY for many, many years. “It's got a big yield, but I want to own growth,” he added.

On the earnings front, Annaly Capital Management will release its financial results for the quarter that ended June 30 after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 23. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 71 cents per share, up from 68 cents per share in the year-ago period.

“The missile story's good,” Cramer said when asked about Karman Holdings Inc. KRMN. “These are the kind of companies that are making a lot of people a lot of money.”

Supporting his view, on July 3, RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert maintained an Outperform rating on Karman Holdings and raised the price target from $44 to $51.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation LINC is “where you want to be,” Cramer said.

Lending support to his choice, Lincoln Educational Services, on May 12, reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

Price Action:

Karman Holdings shares gained 0.5% to settle at $45.24 on Monday.

Annaly Capital Management shares fell 0.9% to close at $19.32.

Lincoln Educational shares fell 1.5% to settle at $22.63 on Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock