Top 3 Financial Stocks That May Explode This Month

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc LPLA

On June 23, LPL Financial, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings, released its monthly activity report for May 2025. The company's stock fell around 7% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $187.19.

RSI Value: 28.5

28.5 LPLA Price Action: Shares of LPL Financial fell 5.4% to close at $354.10 on Tuesday.

Affinity Bancshares Inc AFBI

On March 7, Affinity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program. The company's stock fell around 15% over the past six months and has a 52-week low of $17.00.

RSI Value: 24.4

24.4 AFBI Price Action: Shares of Affinity Bancshares closed at $18.50 on Tuesday.

Landmark Bancorp Inc LARK

On April 30, Landmark Bancorp posted first-quarter EPS of 81 cents, up from 49 cents a year ago. Abby Wendel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, commented, “I am pleased to report strong growth in net income this quarter driven by growth in net interest income, lower expenses and excellent credit quality. We continued to experience solid loan demand in the first quarter 2025, especially for commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans.” The company's stock fell around 16% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $17.86.

RSI Value: 21.9

21.9 LARK Ltd Price Action: Shares of Landmark Bancorp gained 0.4% to close at $24.13 on Tuesday.

