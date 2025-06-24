Top 2 Energy Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Clean Energy Technologies Inc CETY

On May 23, Clean Energy Technologies announced it signed a non-binding offer with an European solar and wind development company for approximately $85 million. The company's stock fell around 20% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.25.

RSI Value: 29.9

29.9 CETY Price Action: Shares of Clean Energy Technologies fell 2.7% to close at $0.25 on Monday.

Black Stone Minerals LP BSM

On May 19, Black Stone Minerals announced that it has entered into a development agreement with Revenant Energy with respect to the Partnership’s expanded Shelby Trough Haynesville and Bossier acreage, primarily located in Angelina, Nacogdoches, and San Augustine counties in Texas. The company's stock fell around 7% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $12.80.

RSI Value: 28

28 BSM Price Action: Shares of Black Stone Minerals fell 2% to close at $12.95 on Monday.

