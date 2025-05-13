In the high-stakes race to shape America's next-gen missile shield, Wall Street's "Golden Dome" trio – Northrop Grumman Corp NOC, Lockheed Martin Corp LMT and RTX Corp RTX – are all chasing glory.

While the Pentagon's checkbook opens wide for Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD), only one stock is quietly preparing for a technical breakout that could catch the Street off guard.

Forget who's winning the contract battle – when it comes to the charts, Northrop Grumman is the one preparing for liftoff.

Northrop Grumman (NOC): The Bearish Chart That's Hiding A Bullish Surprise

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

On the surface, NOC looks anything but ready to rally. This month, it's down over 10%, trading below its five, 20, 50 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) – a textbook bearish picture.

Its MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) is negative at 4.60, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.92, drifting in weak territory.

But here's the twist: NOC's 50-day SMA is just a hair below the 200-day SMA ($494.29 vs. 496.11). One solid up week and we could see a Golden Cross, the bullish technical pattern where the 50-day SMA overtakes the 200-day – often seen as a launchpad for momentum traders.

So while NOC looks bruised, it might just be the classic case of last to fall, first to fly.

Lockheed Martin (LMT): Strong, But Not Strong Enough

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

Lockheed's role in the Dome is rock solid – THAAD, PAC-3, and command systems are all in its orbit. Its stock is technically bullish, with the price above the eight, 20 and 50-day SMAs and a MACD of 3.93 confirming positive momentum. RSI? A comfortable 55.22.

LMT's 200-day SMA is still far above at $511.65, while the stock trades at $473.16. In other words, this bird's flying – but not close to a Golden Cross.

Read Also: Sikorsky Taps Lockheed Martin To Bolster S-92 Helicopter Support

RTX Corp (RTX): Already Crossed, Already Priced In

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

RTX is the strongest performer by far: up 23% over the past year and trading above all major SMAs, including the 200-day (now at $122.82). RSI is 56.48 and MACD is 0.46 – both bullish signals.

But here's the kicker: RTX’s bullish move indicates that optimism regarding the company could be already priced in. The excitement? In the rearview mirror. For traders hunting the next big technical signal, RTX might be yesterday's headline.

The Pentagon's budget may favor all three Golden Dome names – but when it comes to technical fireworks, Northrop Grumman is the one to watch. A Golden Cross is right around the corner. If momentum shifts, this underdog could suddenly look a lot less grounded.

So while RTX coasts and Lockheed cruises, NOC is quietly loading for launch.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock