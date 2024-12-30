Viking Global's Bullish Bets: Top 3 Financial Stocks Powering Its Portfolio

Zinger Key Points
- Viking Global’s top financial bets: U.S. Bancorp, Visa, and Progressive signal a bold portfolio shift.
- Halvorsen’s strategy highlights disciplined long-term growth, with financials surging to 25.58% of Q3 holdings.
- Discover Fast-Growing Stocks Every Month
Viking Global Investors, the $27 billion investment giant led by Ole Andreas Halvorsen, is making waves with bold bets in the financial sector.
Known for its disciplined, long-term approach, Viking’s allocation to finance surged from 16.54% in the second quarter to 25.58% in the third quarter. At the heart of this strategy are three standout financial stocks: U.S. Bancorp USB, Visa Inc. V and Progressive Corp PGR.
U.S. Bancorp: A Core Holding
Topping Viking's portfolio with a 5.6% allocation, U.S. Bancorp represents a significant long-term bet. Viking increased its position by 32.33% in Q3, bringing its total to 33.6 million shares worth $1.54 billion.
Despite a rocky year with shares down 10.36% year-to-date, Halvorsen's confidence signals a belief in the bank's resilience and growth potential as it navigates a challenging interest rate environment.
Read Also: 6 Regional Bank Stocks to Buy Before Trump Names New SEC Leadership
Visa: Swiping For Gains
Visa accounts for 3.51% of Viking’s portfolio, reflecting its faith in the payment giant's global dominance.
With shares up an impressive 22.34% year-to-date, Visa’s consistent performance and robust payment volumes make it a reliable growth engine.
Halvorsen's decision to initiate a new position in Visa underscores its role as a cornerstone in Viking's pivot to finance.
Progressive: Betting On Insurance Innovation
Progressive Corp rounds out Viking’s top three financial holdings with a 3.22% allocation, despite trimming its stake by 13% last quarter.
Shares have soared 48.77% year-to-date, driven by the insurer's innovative underwriting practices and superior profitability metrics. Viking's continued investment highlights its belief in Progressive's ability to maintain a competitive edge in the insurance market.
Why The Bulls Are Charging
Halvorsen’s strategy reflects a calculated shift toward financials at a time of heightened market volatility. With banks like U.S. Bancorp poised for a rebound, Visa thriving in a cashless world, and Progressive outperforming with precision underwriting, Viking Global is banking on these leaders to deliver outsized returns.
For Viking, the play isn't just about short-term gains, its about disciplined, long-term growth and these three financial giants are key to Halvorsen’s winning formula.
Read Next:
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.