Jim Cramer Says He Would Not Buy This Health Care Stock At This Level: 'Wait For A Pullback'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said no to Nextracker Inc. NXT. “Nextracker's a mistake that I made,” he added.
On Oct. 17, JP Morgan analyst Mark Strouse maintained NEXTracker with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $62 to $58.
When asked about Viper Energy, Inc. VNOM, he said, “I think you can own it.”
On Monday, Truist Securities analyst Neal Dingmann maintained Viper Energy with a Buy and raised the price target from $54 to $57.
The “Mad Money” host said he would not buy Eli Lilly and Company's LLY stock at this level. He recommended to “wait for a pullback.”
“That is what I call an opaque company,” Cramer said when asked about Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT. There's not enough information and no analysts' coverage on the company, he added.
On Wednesday, Trump Media announced the release of Truth+ streaming on Amazon Fire TV.
When asked about Dutch Bros Inc. BROS, he said, “I like the situation.”
Dutch Bros will host a conference call and webcast to review financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Price Action:
- Viper Energy shares fell 1.9% to settle at $51.74 on Wednesday.
- Nextracker shares fell 2% to close at $31.42.
- Dutch Bros shares rose 0.03% to settle at $34.76 during the session.
- Trump Media shares gained 4.4% to settle at $35.91 on Wednesday.
- Eli Lilly shares fell 0.7% to close at $903.25 during the session.
