Jim Cramer Says He Would Not Buy This Health Care Stock At This Level: 'Wait For A Pullback'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said no to Nextracker Inc. NXT. “Nextracker's a mistake that I made,” he added.

On Oct. 17, JP Morgan analyst Mark Strouse maintained NEXTracker with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $62 to $58.

When asked about Viper Energy, Inc. VNOM, he said, “I think you can own it.”

On Monday, Truist Securities analyst Neal Dingmann maintained Viper Energy with a Buy and raised the price target from $54 to $57.

The “Mad Money” host said he would not buy Eli Lilly and Company's LLY stock at this level. He recommended to “wait for a pullback.”

“That is what I call an opaque company,” Cramer said when asked about Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT. There's not enough information and no analysts' coverage on the company, he added.

On Wednesday, Trump Media announced the release of Truth+ streaming on Amazon Fire TV.

When asked about Dutch Bros Inc. BROS, he said, “I like the situation.”

Dutch Bros will host a conference call and webcast to review financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Price Action:

Viper Energy shares fell 1.9% to settle at $51.74 on Wednesday.

Nextracker shares fell 2% to close at $31.42.

Dutch Bros shares rose 0.03% to settle at $34.76 during the session.

Trump Media shares gained 4.4% to settle at $35.91 on Wednesday.

Eli Lilly shares fell 0.7% to close at $903.25 during the session.

Read Next: