Top 3 Health Care Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In Q4

The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Organon & Co OGN

Organon will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Oct. 31. The company's stock fell around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $10.84.

RSI Value: 28.28

28.28 OGN Price Action: Shares of Organon fell 0.9% to close at $17.45 on Monday.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc ARQT

On Oct. 21, Arcutis Canada announced Health Canada approval of ZORYVE® Foam to treat seborrheic dermatitis in individuals 9 years of age and older. Dr. Melinda Gooderham, medical director at the SKiN Centre for Dermatology and a principal Canadian investigator in the pivotal Phase 3 STRATUM trial said, “The approval of ZORYVE foam by Health Canada is a significant development in the management of this condition. Clinical trial data show close to 80% of patients achieving treatment success at week 8 and rapid itch relief in as little as 48 hours.” The company's stock fell around 14% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $1.76.

RSI Value: 28.13

28.13 ARQT Price Action: Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics fell 4.7% to close at $8.31 on Monday.

TransMedics Group Inc TMDX

TransMedics Group will release financial results for the third quarter after market close on Monday, Oct. 28. The company's shares fell around 22% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $36.42.

RSI Value: 29.60

29.60 TMDX Price Action: Shares of TransMedics fell 1.7% to close at $124.48 on Monday.

