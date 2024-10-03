Oracle Vs. Salesforce: Cloud Wars Heat Up, Stocks Take Off

The cloud battle between Oracle Corp ORCL and Salesforce Inc CRM is hitting new highs, and both stocks are riding the AI wave to impressive gains.

But which one is winning? Let's dive into the numbers, recent moves, and what investors need to know.

Oracle's Big Play: Malaysia's Mega Cloud

Oracle has been flexing its cloud muscles, with a 20% stock jump over the past month, +61% YTD, thanks to impressive growth in its cloud infrastructure services. The latest boost?

A $6.5 billion investment to establish a public cloud region in Malaysia—outpacing Amazon.com Inc's $6.2 billion AWS plan. Oracle's aggressive push aims to tap into Malaysia's growing demand for AI, data, and analytics, potentially becoming one of the largest tech investments in Southeast Asia.

Read Also: Oracle Bets Big: Plans Over $6.5B Cloud Expansion In Malaysia To Fuel AI Innovation

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

On the charts, Oracle stock is showing solid bullish signals across the board, trading at $167.71, above its eight-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages. However, some selling pressure indicates caution for those diving in for short-term gains.

Still, with ambitious revenue targets of $104 billion by FY2029, Oracle is playing the long game.

Salesforce: GenAI Power Move

Meanwhile, Salesforce isn't standing still. The stock is up 12.67% in the last month, powered by its new AgentForce platform, which analysts have hailed as "on par" with Microsoft Corp's GenAI.

Piper Sandler even upgraded Salesforce to Outperform with a price target of $400. AgentForce, designed for sales, marketing, and service workflows, could boost Salesforce's TAM by a whopping $3.2 trillion.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

Salesforce stock’s bullish technical signals, trading at $279.48, above its eight-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages, confirm strong buying pressure.

The Verdict?

Both Oracle and Salesforce are AI-driven, cloud-hungry giants with plenty of growth potential. Oracle's bold infrastructure moves in Asia give it global reach, while Salesforce's GenAI ambitions position it to dominate in enterprise software.

Investors eyeing cloud and AI should consider both—but Oracle's international ventures and bullish long-term outlook might edge out Salesforce's innovative short-term wins.

The real question: Who will be the ultimate king of the cloud? Let's see how the AI boom unfolds.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock