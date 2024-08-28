Jim Cramer Says RTX Is His Favorite Defense Stock, Likes This Semiconductor Stock That 'Has Come Down A Great Deal'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said he likes Arm Holdings plc ARM. “The stock has come down a great deal, and yet, at the same time, I think its business is actually accelerating,” he noted.

On Aug. 8, Bernstein upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform and raised its price target from $92 to $100.

When asked about Energy Transfer LP ET, he said, “I believe its dividend is indeed safe. I've been back and forth and back and forth on this, and I believe that they have the coverage, and it's an inexpensive stock, and I like the pipeline companies very, very much here.”

On Aug. 9, Energy Transfer announced a secondary public offering of 38,755,996 of its common units.

The “Mad Money” host recommended buying Paychex, Inc. PAYX with a 3% yield. “I would buy some here, and then wait for some analysts to knock it down, buy even more. The company's an excellent company,” he added.

On Aug. 20, JPMorgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang maintained Paychex with an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $120 to $128.

Cramer said he likes defense stocks, and RTX Corporation RTX is his favorite.

On July 25, RTX reported second-quarter results and raised its 2024 outlook. RTX’s adjusted net sales increase 8% year-over-year to $19.791 billion, beating the consensus of $19.28 billion. Adjusted EPS grew 9% to $1.41, above the consensus of $1.30.

Price Action:

Arm shares gained 1.8% to settle at $131.20 on Tuesday.

Energy Transfer shares fell 1.2% to close at $15.91.

Paychex shares slipped 0.1% to close at $130.10.

RTX shares gained 0.7% to settle at $119.49 on Tuesday.

Photo: Shutterstock