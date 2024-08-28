Jim Cramer Says RTX Is His Favorite Defense Stock, Likes This Semiconductor Stock That 'Has Come Down A Great Deal'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said he likes Arm Holdings plc ARM. “The stock has come down a great deal, and yet, at the same time, I think its business is actually accelerating,” he noted.
On Aug. 8, Bernstein upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform and raised its price target from $92 to $100.
When asked about Energy Transfer LP ET, he said, “I believe its dividend is indeed safe. I've been back and forth and back and forth on this, and I believe that they have the coverage, and it's an inexpensive stock, and I like the pipeline companies very, very much here.”
On Aug. 9, Energy Transfer announced a secondary public offering of 38,755,996 of its common units.
The “Mad Money” host recommended buying Paychex, Inc. PAYX with a 3% yield. “I would buy some here, and then wait for some analysts to knock it down, buy even more. The company's an excellent company,” he added.
On Aug. 20, JPMorgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang maintained Paychex with an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $120 to $128.
Cramer said he likes defense stocks, and RTX Corporation RTX is his favorite.
On July 25, RTX reported second-quarter results and raised its 2024 outlook. RTX’s adjusted net sales increase 8% year-over-year to $19.791 billion, beating the consensus of $19.28 billion. Adjusted EPS grew 9% to $1.41, above the consensus of $1.30.
Price Action:
- Arm shares gained 1.8% to settle at $131.20 on Tuesday.
- Energy Transfer shares fell 1.2% to close at $15.91.
- Paychex shares slipped 0.1% to close at $130.10.
- RTX shares gained 0.7% to settle at $119.49 on Tuesday.
Read Next:
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.