Insiders Buying Walt Disney And 2 Other Stocks

$21M Bet On Comstock Resources? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga’s insider transactions platform.

ZoomInfo Technologies

The Trade: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI CEO Henry Schuck acquired a total of 1,500,000 shares at an average price of $8.49. To acquire these shares, it cost around $12.7 million.

Groupon

The Trade: Groupon, Inc. GRPN Director Jason Harinstein acquired a total of 15,000 shares at an average price of $10.61. To acquire these shares, it cost around $159,150.

Disney

The Trade: The Walt Disney Company DIS Director Calvin McDonald bought a total of 11,756 shares at an average price of $85.06. To acquire these shares, it cost around $999,994.

