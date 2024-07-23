Delta Air Lines, Interactive Brokers And More: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL as his stock pick on CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades.”

Shares of Delta Air Lines fell around 3.5% on Monday after the legacy carrier canceled more than 600 flights on Monday, as it struggled to recover from a global cyber outage that impacted operations last week.

On July 11, Delta Air Lines posted downbeat second-quarter earnings and issued lower-than-expected third-quarter earnings outlook.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.36 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.37 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $16.658 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $15.452 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Shannon Saccocia of NB Private Wealth named iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF IYH as her final trade.

Joseph M. Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR had a post-earnings correction, which is coming to an end. The stock will resume its prevailing trend and march towards the $150 level.

On July 16, Interactive Brokers Group reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.29 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.262 billion, representing a 29% increase over sales of $1 billion from the same period last year. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.74 per share.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners picked iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF SMIN.

Price Action:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF rose 0.6% on Monday.

Interactive Brokers shares gained 1.4% to settle at $122.30 during Monday's session.

Delta Air Lines shares fell 3.5% to close at $43.83 on Monday.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF gained 1.4% on Monday.

Check This Out:

