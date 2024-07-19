Pineapple Financial And 2 Other Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying

Loading... Loading...

Retractable Technologies

The Trade: Retractable Technologies, Inc. RVP President and CEO Thomas J Shaw bought a total of 12,710 shares at an average price of $1.13. To acquire these shares, it cost around $14,352.

What's Happening: On May 15, Retractable Technologies posted a decline in quarterly sales results.

On May 15, Retractable Technologies posted a decline in quarterly sales results. What Retractable Technologies Does: Retractable Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession.

Pineapple Financial

The Trade: Pineapple Financial Inc. PAPL Director, CEO Shubha Dasgupta acquired a total of 2,000 shares at an average price of $0.97. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1,938.

What's Happening: On July 16, Pineapple Financial posted a third-quarter loss of 12 cents per share.

On July 16, Pineapple Financial posted a third-quarter loss of 12 cents per share. What Pineapple Financial Does: Pineapple Financial Inc is a Canada-based mortgage technology and brokerage company that provides mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers.

Cyanotech

The Trade: Cyanotech Corporation CYAN Director Michael A / Davis acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.58. The insider spent around $5,800 to buy those shares.

What's Happening: On June 26, Cyanotech reported net sales of $23,071,000 for fiscal 2024 compared to $23,178,000 in fiscal 2023.

On June 26, Cyanotech reported net sales of $23,071,000 for fiscal 2024 compared to $23,178,000 in fiscal 2023. What Cyanotech Does: Cyanotech Corp is engaged in the production of natural products derived from microalgae for the nutritional supplements market.

