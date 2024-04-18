Top 3 Consumer Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter

Loading... Loading...

The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. MPAA

On Feb. 9, Motorcar Parts of America posted downbeat quarterly results. The company's stock fell around 29% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $4.26.

RSI Value: 21.74

21.74 MPAA Price Action: Shares of Motorcar Parts of America gained 3.9% to trade at $5.31 on Thursday.

Malibu Boats, Inc. MBUU

On April 15, Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello downgraded Malibu Boats from Outperform to Market Perform. The company's stock fell around 16% over the past five days. It has a 52-week low of $33.82.

RSI Value: 26.13

26.13 MBUU Price Action: Shares of Malibu Boats rose 1% to trade at $34.30 on Thursday.

ThredUp Inc. TDUP

On March 4, ThredUp reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter GAAP EPS results.. The company's stock fell around 11% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $1.5150.

RSI Value: 29.49

29.49 TDUP Price Action: Shares of ThredUp rose 0.7% to trade at $1.54 on Thursday.

