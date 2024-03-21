FMC, Archer-Daniels-Midland And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management names Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF COWZ, which has a current free cash flow yield of 7.9%.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM as his final trade.

On March 12, Archer-Daniels-Midland said fourth-quarter revenues declined 11.4% year-on-year to $22.98 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $23.64 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.36 missed the analyst consensus of $1.43. ADM also provided an update regarding certain accounting practices. The investigation was initially disclosed in Jan. 2024.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Joseph M. Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners picked FMC Corporation FMC.

FMC is scheduled to release its first quarter 2024 earnings after the closing bell on May 6, 2024. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 34 cents per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

On Wednesday, FMC said Darren Dillenbeck, president, FMC U.S.A., has been elected vice president and president of FMC North America. The company also named Renato Guimarães as vice president and president of FMC Latin America. UBS analyst Joshua Spector upgraded FMC from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $61 to $84.

Price Action:

Archer-Daniels-Midland shares gained 0.5% to settle at $61.31 on Wednesday.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF gained 1% on Wednesday.

FMC rose 4% to settle at $64.11 during Wednesday’s session.

Check This Out: Micron, Accenture And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Image made with Midjourney