$6.5M Bet On This Healthcare Stock? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although U.S. stocks closed slightly higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

STAAR Surgical

The Trade: STAAR Surgical Company STAA 10% owner Neal Bradsher acquired a total of 226,553 shares an average price of $28.61. To acquire these shares, it cost around $6.48 million.

What's Happening: Staar Surgical, during November, posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Staar Surgical, during November, posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. What STAAR Surgical Does: Staar Surgical Co is a manufacturer of lenses. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals

The Trade: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV 10% owner Nimish Shah acquired a total of 59,369 shares at an average price of $12.14. To acquire these shares, it cost around $720,543.

What's Happening: KalVista Pharma, last month, announced publication of first oral factor XIIa data in Frontiers in Pharmacology.

KalVista Pharma, last month, announced publication of first oral factor XIIa data in Frontiers in Pharmacology. What KalVista Pharmaceuticals Does: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for a range of diseases.

NB Bancorp

The Trade: NB Bancorp, Inc. NBBK Director Muhammad Raza bought a total of 3,706 shares at an average price of $13.50. To acquire these shares, it cost around $50,031.

What's Happening: The company's stock fell around 1% over the past five days.

The company’s stock fell around 1% over the past five days. What NB Bancorp Does: NB Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company of Needham Bank.

