Over $8M Bet On Mercury Systems? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Mercury Systems

The Trade: Mercury Systems, Inc. MRCY 10% owner Jana Partners Management LP acquired a total of 245,964 shares an average price of $33.46. To acquire these shares, it cost around $8.22 million.

10% owner Jana Partners Management LP acquired a total of 245,964 shares an average price of $33.46. To acquire these shares, it cost around $8.22 million. What’s Happening: On Nov. 7, Mercury Systems reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

On Nov. 7, Mercury Systems reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results. What Mercury Systems Does: Mercury Systems Inc is a commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry.

agilon health

The Trade: agilon health, inc. AGL Director Jeffrey Schwaneke acquired a total of 22,300 shares at an average price of $11.22. To acquire these shares, it cost around $250,206.

Director Jeffrey Schwaneke acquired a total of 22,300 shares at an average price of $11.22. To acquire these shares, it cost around $250,206. What’s Happening: On Nov. 2, Agilon Health said its quarterly revenue increased 75% to $1.22 billion, beating the consensus of $1.138 billion.

On Nov. 2, Agilon Health said its quarterly revenue increased 75% to $1.22 billion, beating the consensus of $1.138 billion. What agilon health Does: Agilon Health Inc is transforming healthcare by empowering community-based physicians with the resources and expertise they need to innovate the payment and delivery of care for seniors.

PCB Bancorp

The Trade: PCB Bancorp PCB Director Sang Young Lee bought a total of 4,000 shares at an average price of $15.59. To acquire these shares, it cost around $62,350.

Director Sang Young Lee bought a total of 4,000 shares at an average price of $15.59. To acquire these shares, it cost around $62,350. What’s Happening: On Oct. 25, PCB Bancorp reported net income of $7.0 million, or $0.49 per share, for the third quarter of 2023.

On Oct. 25, PCB Bancorp reported net income of $7.0 million, or $0.49 per share, for the third quarter of 2023. What PCB Bancorp Does: PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services.

What PCB Bancorp Does: PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services.

The Trade: Sezzle Inc. SEZL Director Martin Paul Purcell bought a total of 25,427 shares at an average price of $9.94. The insider spent around $252,744 to buy those shares.

Director Martin Paul Purcell bought a total of 25,427 shares at an average price of $9.94. The insider spent around $252,744 to buy those shares. What’s Happening: Sezzle recently announced partnership with leading outdoor retailer Sportsman's Warehouse.

Sezzle recently announced partnership with leading outdoor retailer Sportsman's Warehouse. What Sezzle Does: Sezzle Inc is a financing institution that offers technology-driven payment platform.

