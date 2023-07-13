ZeroFox Holdings And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones closed higher by over 80 points on Wednesday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

ZeroFox Holdings

Director Lynn Barbara Stewart acquired a total of 51,000 shares an average price of $0.98. To acquire these shares, it cost around $50,000. What’s Happening: Cyware expanded partnership with ZeroFox through inclusion in the partner advisory marketplace.

Cyware expanded partnership with ZeroFox through inclusion in the partner advisory marketplace. What ZeroFox Holdings Does: ZeroFox Holdings Inc is a cybersecurity company. It provides external threat intelligence and protection to disrupt threats to brands, people, assets and data across the public attack surface in one, comprehensive platform.

BrightRock Gold

: Chairman, CEO Mahmood Shahsavar Jamshidi acquired a total of 114,052 shares at an average price of $0.30. The insider spent around $34,216. What’s Happening : Brightrock Gold recently engaged SpecTIR to conduct hyperspectral testing utilizing Fixed Wing Fly-Over.

: Brightrock Gold recently engaged SpecTIR to conduct hyperspectral testing utilizing Fixed Wing Fly-Over. What BrightRock Gold Does: BrightRock Gold Corp operates in gold and silver industry in Ghana.

Better For You Wellness

: CEO Ian James acquired a total of 7,500 shares at an average price of $0.01. To acquire these shares, it cost around $89.75. What’s Happening : Better For You Wellness announced the launch of its soon-to-be-acquired Stephen James Curated Coffee Collection (SJCCC) at Kroger, the nation's largest grocer.

: Better For You Wellness announced the launch of its soon-to-be-acquired Stephen James Curated Coffee Collection (SJCCC) at Kroger, the nation's largest grocer. What Better For You Wellness Does: Better For You Wellness Inc is a developmental stage company. It seeks to acquire plant-based, better-for- you wellness brands, science, and services for Consumers and Retail.

