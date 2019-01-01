QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Better For You Wellness Inc is a developmental stage company. It seeks to acquire plant-based, better-for- you wellness brands, science, and services for Consumers and Retail.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Better For You Wellness Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Better For You Wellness (BFYW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Better For You Wellness (OTCQB: BFYW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Better For You Wellness's (BFYW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Better For You Wellness.

Q

What is the target price for Better For You Wellness (BFYW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Better For You Wellness

Q

Current Stock Price for Better For You Wellness (BFYW)?

A

The stock price for Better For You Wellness (OTCQB: BFYW) is $0.06675 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:46:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Better For You Wellness (BFYW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Better For You Wellness.

Q

When is Better For You Wellness (OTCQB:BFYW) reporting earnings?

A

Better For You Wellness does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Better For You Wellness (BFYW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Better For You Wellness.

Q

What sector and industry does Better For You Wellness (BFYW) operate in?

A

Better For You Wellness is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.