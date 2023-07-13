Insiders Buying Asana And 2 Other Stocks

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Asana

The Trade: Asana, Inc. ASAN President, CEO and Chairman Dustin Moskovitz acquired a total of 160,000 shares an average price of $21.72. To acquire these shares, it cost around $3.47 million.

What's Happening: Asana reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued FY24 EPS guidance above estimates.

Asana reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued FY24 EPS guidance above estimates. What Asana Does: Asana Inc is a software company. The company provides a platform for work management that helps teams orchestrate work, from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives.

Nuvectis Pharma

The Trade: Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. NVCT 10% owner Charles Mosseri-Marlio acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $15.36. To acquire these shares, it cost around $153,600.

What's Happening: Nuvectis Pharma recently announced FDA clearance of NXP900 IND.

Nuvectis Pharma recently announced FDA clearance of NXP900 IND. What Nuvectis Pharma Does: Nuvectis Pharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical needs in oncology.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund

The Trade: Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc JEQ Director Bill Maher bought a total of 1,500 shares at an average price of $5.84. To acquire these shares, it cost around $8,760.

What's Happening: abrdn Japan Equity Fund recently appointed William Maher to the Board of Directors of the Fund as a Class III Director.

abrdn Japan Equity Fund recently appointed William Maher to the Board of Directors of the Fund as a Class III Director. What Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Does: Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc is a United States-based closed-end diversified management investment company.

