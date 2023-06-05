Vintage Wine Estates And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones closed higher by over 700 points on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

P3 Health Partners

The Trade: P3 Health Partners Inc. PIII 10% owner CPF III-A PT SPV, LLC acquired a total 95,819 shares an average price of $3.98. To acquire these shares, it cost around $381.64 thousand.

10% owner CPF III-A PT SPV, LLC acquired a total 95,819 shares an average price of $3.98. To acquire these shares, it cost around $381.64 thousand. What’s Happening: P3 Health Partners posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

P3 Health Partners posted better-than-expected quarterly results. What P3 Health Partners Does: P3 Health Partners Inc is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company.

SpringBig Holdings

The Trade : SpringBig Holdings, Inc. SBIG Director Steven Bernstein acquired a total of 493,908 shares at an average price of $0.30. The insider spent around $150 thousand to buy those shares. The company's CEO also bought 658,544 shares.

: Director Steven Bernstein acquired a total of 493,908 shares at an average price of $0.30. The insider spent around $150 thousand to buy those shares. The company’s CEO also bought 658,544 shares. What’s Happening : SpringBig Holdings company priced a $4 million offering.

: SpringBig Holdings company priced a $4 million offering. What SpringBig Holdings Does: SpringBig Holdings Inc is a software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada.

Vintage Wine Estates

The Trade : Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. VWE Director Jonathan Sebastiani acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $1.11. To acquire these shares, it cost around $27.87 thousand.

: Director Jonathan Sebastiani acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $1.11. To acquire these shares, it cost around $27.87 thousand. What’s Happening : Vintage Wine Estates posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

: Vintage Wine Estates posted upbeat quarterly earnings. What Vintage Wine Estates Does: Vintage Wine Estates Inc is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the finest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California's Central Coast, Oregon, and Washington State.

