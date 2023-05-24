Top 4 Energy Stocks That Could Blast Off This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Enviva Inc. EVA

Enviva reported weak first-quarter results. "As we will describe today, the plans and initiatives underway to improve productivity and costs across Enviva’s current asset platform continue to fall behind expectations. While the board of directors remains convinced of management’s ability to deliver the originally forecasted operational and financial performance over time, it is clearly taking longer than expected," said John Keppler, Executive Chairman of the board. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $6.69 .

RSI Value: 29.69

29.69 EVA Price Action: Shares of Enviva gained 9% to close at $9.45 on Tuesday.

Camber Energy, Inc. CEI

Camber Energy terminated all warrants in favor of Discover Growth Fund, LLC and Antilles Family Office, LLC. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $1.06.

RSI Value: 29.00

29.00 CEI Price Action: Shares of Camber Energy fell 2.7% to close at $1.08 on Tuesday.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. GIFI

Gulf Island Fabrication posted a profit for the first quarter. “The second phase of our business transformation strategy has been focused on the pursuit of stable, profitable growth, so we were pleased by our first quarter results which were highlighted by steady growth in our Services division and small-scale fabrication business,” said Richard Heo, Gulf Island’s President and Chief Executive Officer. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $3.10.

RSI Value: 27.24

27.24 GIFI Price Action: Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication fell 4.2% to close at $3.20 on Tuesday.

Peabody Energy Corporation BTU

Peabody Energy posted a better-than-expected first-quarter profit. "In the first quarter of 2023, we safely delivered on our commitments and produced another strong quarter of financial results with Adjusted EBITDA of $391 million, up nearly 20 percent from the first quarter of 2022," said Peabody President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Grech. The company’s 52-week low is $17.42.

RSI Value: 27.67

27.67 BTU Price Action: Shares of Peabody Energy fell 2% to close at $20.32 on Tuesday.

