Globalstar And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

Globalstar

Director James Monroe III acquired a total 220,535 shares an average price of $1.04. To acquire these shares, it cost around $229.26 thousand. What’s Happening: Globalstar reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.9% year-on-year to $58.64 million, beating the consensus of $49.43 million.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group

: Director, CEO and Chairman of the Board William Douglas Toler acquired a total of 50,000 shares at an average price of $1.08. The insider spent around $53.75 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Hydrofarm Holdings reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Bird Global

: Director Travis Vanderzanden acquired a total of 250,000 shares at an average price of $0.11. To acquire these shares, it cost around $27.77 thousand. What’s Happening : The company posted quarterly revenue of $29.5 million compared to $35.4 million in the year-ago period.

